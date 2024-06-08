Next Article

European Commission had requested information from LinkedIn about its targeted ads in March

LinkedIn halts targeted ads based on group data in EU

By Akash Pandey Jun 08, 2024

What's the story LinkedIn, the Microsoft-backed business social network, has decided to discontinue allowing advertisers to target users, based on data from LinkedIn Groups. This move comes three months after civil society organizations lodged a complaint with the European Commission (EC), regarding potential violations of the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA, effective since February across the European Union, mandates strict rules for online content including user targeting by advertisers.

Investigation response

Response to EC's inquiry on sensitive data use

In response to February's complaint, EC had sought additional information from LinkedIn about its targeted ads, specifically whether they were based on sensitive personal data like race, political affiliations, or sexual orientation. While LinkedIn asserted its compliance with DSA, it has now disabled the feature that allowed advertisers to "create an advertising audience" in Europe using LinkedIn Group membership data. This change is effective immediately for all new campaigns, according to Patrick Corrigan, LinkedIn's VP for legal and digital safety.

Positive reception

LinkedIn's voluntary move applauded by complainants

LinkedIn's decision to stop using data from LinkedIn Groups for targeted advertising in Europe, could be a proactive measure to address ongoing investigation. The company will continue to allow targeted advertising, but without using group-derived data. The move received praise from complainants including European Digital Rights (EDRi), Global Witness, Gesellschaft für Freiheitsrechte (GFF), and Bits of Freedom. EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, stated that the Commission will monitor LinkedIn's implementation of this public pledge for full compliance with DSA.

Global appeal

Call to extend policy globally

Global Witness's Nienke Palstra has urged LinkedIn to expand this policy worldwide. She said, "Forced by Europe to act, LinkedIn must now widen this policy to users everywhere and ensure it's not just those in Europe who are protected from invasive ad targeting." This appeal comes in the wake of last week's designation of Chinese e-commerce marketplace Temu as a "very large online platform" (VLOP) under DSA regulations, indicating increased scrutiny due to its reach.