Next Article

The tablet will run Android 14-based HyperOS

POCO Pad 5G launching soon in India: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 03:33 pm Jun 08, 202403:33 pm

What's the story POCO is preparing to launch a 5G-capable model of the POCO Pad, which made its official debut in India last month. Until now, the POCO Pad, the brand's inaugural tablet, has only offered Wi-Fi connectivity. However, recent certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) suggests that a 5G model will soon be introduced to the Indian market.

Model details

A rebranded Redmi Pad Pro 5G?

The upcoming 5G model of the POCO Pad carries the model number 24074PCD2I. Given that the original POCO Pad is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad Pro, it's anticipated that the new POCO Pad 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Pad Pro 5G. This speculation is based on the brand's previous product strategy.

Device specs

Expected specifications of POCO Pad 5G

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G, introduced in May, features a 12.1-inch 2K 120Hz LCD touchscreen with a peak brightness of 600-nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and offers options for either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device also includes an 8MP rear camera, an identical front camera, and a robust 10,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging at 33W.