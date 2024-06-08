POCO Pad 5G launching soon in India: What to expect
POCO is preparing to launch a 5G-capable model of the POCO Pad, which made its official debut in India last month. Until now, the POCO Pad, the brand's inaugural tablet, has only offered Wi-Fi connectivity. However, recent certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) suggests that a 5G model will soon be introduced to the Indian market.
A rebranded Redmi Pad Pro 5G?
The upcoming 5G model of the POCO Pad carries the model number 24074PCD2I. Given that the original POCO Pad is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad Pro, it's anticipated that the new POCO Pad 5G will be a rebranded Redmi Pad Pro 5G. This speculation is based on the brand's previous product strategy.
Expected specifications of POCO Pad 5G
The Redmi Pad Pro 5G, introduced in May, features a 12.1-inch 2K 120Hz LCD touchscreen with a peak brightness of 600-nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, and offers options for either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The device also includes an 8MP rear camera, an identical front camera, and a robust 10,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging at 33W.