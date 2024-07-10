In brief Simplifying... In brief AI-driven job scams are on the rise, with fraudsters using fake job listings to steal personal information.

These scams, often initiated on reputable job search sites, are becoming more sophisticated, leading to losses of $367 million in 2022 alone.

Scammers are increasingly using AI to create fake job ads

AI-powered job scams on the rise: How to protect yourself

What's the story Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used by scammers to create fraudulent job advertisements, according to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). The report revealed a 118% surge in consumer reports of job scams in 2023 compared to the previous year. The ITRC attributes this increase to scammers' use of AI tools, which have made their communications, including fake job postings, appear more convincing and authentic to job seekers.

Deceptive tactics

AI tools enhance authenticity of scam communications

The ITRC's June trend report stated that the "rapid improvement in the look, feel, and messaging of identity scams is almost certainly the result of the introduction of AI-driven tools." They often use "paperwork" in fake job postings to trick victims into sharing sensitive personal information. Most victims find it unsurprising due to the prevalence of remote work and widespread technology use. The primary defense against these scams is for individuals to verify contact directly from source via phone calls.

Threats

AI misuse spreading misinformation online

Fake job listings is just one example of how AI tools are being misused for scamming people worldover. Companies across the internet are struggling to keep up with the spread of disinformation created using AI, including computer-generated images of real people in fabricated scenarios. Former Google scientist Geoffrey Hinton warned that these scams will become increasingly convincing as AI learns how to manipulate people better.

Identity theft

Using stolen information for more severe schemes

The ITRC reported that many victims only realize they've been scammed after the fraudsters have obtained the necessary information and cease communication. In 2022, people reported losing $367 million to job and business scams to the US Federal Trade Commission, with a median loss calculated at $2,000. The stolen information is increasingly being used for "more severe" schemes such as fraudulently applying for new loans and credit card accounts.

Online target

Scammers target reputable job search sites for fraud

Scammers often initiate their job scams through fake listings on reputable job search sites like LinkedIn, Indeed, and ZipRecruiter. They trick victims into sharing personal information during a bogus interview or hiring process. In some cases, scammers also ask for login credential to websites such as ID.me, which partners with the US government to verify digital identities. Although job and business-opportunity scams represent a small percentage of online fraud, this segment is growing according to the ITRC report.

Safeguarding tips

How to protect yourself from fake job scams

First, verify the legitimacy of the company by checking their official website, LinkedIn, and other reputable sources. Carefully check the job postings and look for vague descriptions. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is fake. Be cautious of job offers from free email services like Gmail. Legitimate companies typically use their own domain email addresses. Don't make upfront payments or share personal information like your social security number, bank account details, or other sensitive data.