Google offers free dark web monitoring: How to use service

By Mudit Dube 10:05 am Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Google has announced that it will offer free dark web monitoring to all consumer account holders starting at the end of this month. The decision comes in response to the rising number of high-profile data breaches, making it challenging for individuals to track how their personal information is being disseminated on the dark web. The service will alert users if their personal details are found in data dumps sold or released via the dark web.

Accessing Google's dark web monitoring service

Previously, this service was only available to Google One members. However, in a recent update, the tech giant decided to extend this feature to all users. To utilize the monitoring service once it goes live, users will need to visit Google's "Results about you" page. This page currently allows users to sign up for alerts if their personal information appears in search results and offers an option to delete that information in some cases.

Understanding the dark web and its threats

The dark web is a hidden part of the internet, not indexed by search engines and accessible via specialized browsers. It's often used by hackers as a marketplace to sell personal data obtained from attacks on websites, financial service companies, and medical facilities. Several indicators can suggest that your personal data is available on the dark web. These signs include receiving unsolicited emails, texts, and calls; unfamiliar purchases on your credit card; and alerts about unauthorized login or password changes.

Google's dark web report: A closer look

Google's "dark web report" feature scans for leaked personal information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, and email accounts. The report is available on the "Results about you" page at myactivity.google.com. Other services like Proton Mail and LastPass also monitor the dark web for leaked user information and passwords, alerting users if anything is found. If your personal data is found on the dark web, experts recommend freezing your exposed credit cards, regularly changing passwords, and reviewing bank statements.