In brief Simplifying... In brief HP is discontinuing its LaserJet printers that require constant internet, specifically the "e" series models like the M110we and M209dwe.

Additionally, HP will stop marketing its Instant Ink toner subscription service, although existing subscribers won't be affected.

These changes come as HP aims to simplify its offerings for users. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The discontinuation will solely impact HP LaserJet printers with an "e" added to their model name

Following user backlash, HP abandons printers that required constant internet

By Akash Pandey 09:50 am Jul 10, 202409:50 am

What's the story HP has decided to discontinue its e-series LaserJet printers and the associated HP+ subscription requirement due to customer dissatisfaction. The decision comes after users reported issues with the need for a constant internet connection and the obligation to use only HP-original ink and toners. Despite additional benefits of HP+, such as cloud printing and an extended warranty, many consumers found the online-only requirement for cheaper printers unfavorable.

Model impact

Discontinuation affects specific LaserJet models only

The discontinuation will solely impact HP LaserJet printers with an "e" added to their model name, signifying an alternative business model. Models such as the HP Laserjet M110w will remain unaffected, while online-only alternatives like the HP LaserJet M110we and M209dwe will cease production. Existing e-series models will continue to function as before but no software updates will be released to unlock additional capabilities

Service discontinuation

HP to cease marketing Instant Ink toner subscription

HP will also discontinue marketing its Instant Ink toner subscription service later this year. The service will no longer be available for new customers, but existing subscribers will not be affected. The reasons behind the discontinuation of Instant Ink are less clear, but speculation suggests it may have been confused with HP+, leading HP to simplify things for end users by discontinuing the service.