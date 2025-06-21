Who is Aroop Shergill, Indian actor joining Netflix's 'One Piece'

What's the story

Aroop Shergill (An Action Hero) has been locked as the latest addition to the cast of Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece.

The actor will be portraying a young version of Vivi, a character who may appear toward the end of the upcoming second season.

This news comes amid a flurry of casting announcements for the show, which has reportedly added 34 new members to its roster for Season 2 alone!