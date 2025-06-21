Page Loader
Who is Aroop Shergill, Indian actor joining Netflix's 'One Piece'

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 21, 2025
04:10 am
What's the story

Aroop Shergill (An Action Hero) has been locked as the latest addition to the cast of Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece.

The actor will be portraying a young version of Vivi, a character who may appear toward the end of the upcoming second season.

This news comes amid a flurry of casting announcements for the show, which has reportedly added 34 new members to its roster for Season 2 alone!

Career highlights

Shergill has appeared in several popular series

Shergill, who is of Indian descent, has previously appeared in popular television series such as Ted Lasso, My Friend Misty, DI Ray, The Lazarus Project, and Doctor Who.

Her casting as Young Vivi has been noted for its resemblance to Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), the actor playing the adult version of Vivi.

The main cast includes Inaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

Production progress

Young Vivi expected to be explored through flashbacks

The second season of One Piece is set to conclude with the Drum Island Arc, which may include the introduction of Vivi's character through flashbacks.

Fans speculate that Shergill could make her debut as Young Vivi either at the end of Season 2 or at the start of Season 3.

The third season is expected to delve deeper into Vivi's backstory through flashbacks from the original manga and anime series.

