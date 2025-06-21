How 'BoJack Horseman' changed the face of adult animation

What's the story

BoJack Horseman is a game-changing series that has transformed the realm of adult animation storytelling.

With its distinctive mix of humor, drama, and social commentary, it has redefined the bar for animation shows targeted at adults.

The show tackles deep-rooted issues such as mental health, addiction, and self-discovery while keeping the audience hooked.

Here's how BoJack Horseman revolutionized adult animation with its unique storytelling.