'Elle': 'Legally Blonde' prequel series locks summer release on Prime
What's the story
The iconic Legally Blonde franchise is getting a prequel series, Elle, which will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video.
The release slot announcement was made during Prime Video's upfront presentation in New York City.
The series stars Lexi Minetree in the titular role and is produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine banner, part of Candle Media.
Series plot
'Elle' explores high school years of Elle Woods
Elle, which is created by Laura Kittrell, explores the high school years of Elle Woods, played by Minetree.
The series seeks to uncover the life events that made Woods into the iconic character we know from the original Legally Blonde film.
It takes place years before the first movie's events, which opened with Woods (Witherspoon) graduating from college and going to Harvard Law School.
Production details
'Elle' features star-studded cast and crew
Elle also features a star-studded cast including June Diane Raphael, Tom Everett Scott, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Chandler Kinney, Zac Looker, Logan Shroyer, Amy Pietz, Lisa Yamada, Chloe Wepper, David Burtka, Brad Harder, and Kayla Maisonet.
Kittrell will be co-showrunner and executive producer with Caroline Dries. Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and Marc Platt are also executive producers.
Jason Moore will direct the first two episodes.