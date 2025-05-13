Netflix developing limited series on Madonna's life: What to expect
What's the story
Streaming giant Netflix has teamed up with pop icon Madonna and acclaimed director Shawn Levy to develop a limited series based on the singer's life and music.
The project, which remains in the early stages of development, was first reported by Deadline.
This new venture comes apart from a previously planned musical biopic co-written by Madonna, which was canceled in 2023.
Series specifics
Details about Madonna's series remain undisclosed
The details of the upcoming Netflix series are yet to be revealed. It remains unclear which parts of Madonna's life will be shown or who will play the Michigan-born star.
Despite the film project being canceled, Madonna has maintained that she wants her life story told on screen. She reportedly remains "committed to making a film about her life one day."
Personal insights
Madonna's vision for her life story
The 66-year-old has revealed how she envisions her life story to be told.
Back in 2020, she said, "I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer - a human being, trying to make her way in this world."
She stressed sharing "the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."
Career highlights
Madonna's recent achievements and past projects
Madonna's 2019 album, Madame X, was her ninth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
The Celebration tour, which happened from October 2023 to May 2024, sold over 1.2 million tickets and grossed $225.4 million over 80 shows.
To recall, the singer co-wrote two drafts of the canceled film's script with Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson.
After a grueling series of singing and dancing auditions, Ozark star Julia Garner was selected for the lead role.