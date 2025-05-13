'Shark Tank' fame Parul Gulati to make her Cannes debut
What's the story
Actor-entrepreneur Parul Gulati will be making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.
She said that this was "not just a personal milestone, but a celebration of every dreamer who dares to defy boundaries."
"I've always believed that passion has no limits, be it in front of the camera or behind a business."
Full-circle moment
Gulati's journey to Cannes: A dream fulfilled
Gulati reminisced about her previous trip to Cannes while shooting for Made In Heaven in Southern France.
She said, "When I was shooting for Made In Heaven in Southern France, visiting the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals et des Congres in Cannes was on my wish list."
"Being a cinema enthusiast, it felt magical even then. To now return and walk the prestigious red carpet feels like a full-circle moment, a dream fulfilled."
New role
Gulati's upcoming project and her entrepreneurial venture
Next, Gulati will be seen in Donali opposite Divyenndu and Barun Sobti, in a show helmed by E Niwas. Set in the Chambal region in the 1960s, the series was filmed across Madhya Pradesh.
Alongside her acting career, Gulati is also an entrepreneur and model who has starred in a few TV shows and Punjabi films. She is the CEO and founder of her hair extensions brand, Nish Hair, which also appeared on the popular show Shark Tank.