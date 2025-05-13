What's the story

Indie filmmaker Natalie Jasmine Harris has accused Malia Obama and Nike of stealing inspiration from her short film Grace for their latest campaign ad.

The ad, helmed by Obama, featuring WNBA star A'ja Wilson, has been likened to Harris's film, which was featured at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Harris has been sharing video clips and screen stills of both her short and the ad on social media to raise awareness.