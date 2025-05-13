Paris robbery trial: Why Kim Kardashian wanted to testify in-person
What's the story
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be testifying in the 2016 Paris robbery trial soon.
Though she feels "a bit nervous," an insider told PEOPLE, she has "always wanted to testify in person."
Since she was "terrified for her life" during the incident, Kardashian "wants the people involved convicted."
The SKIMS founder took to Instagram Stories on Monday to post a view from her private plane, with a French flag emoji, suggesting she was flying to Paris.
The incident
Kardashian's harrowing experience during the 2016 robbery
In October 2016, Kardashian was robbed at the No Address hotel in Paris by armed thieves. They had bound and gagged her before making away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.
A source revealed to PEOPLE that she managed to free herself from plastic ties around her wrists during the ordeal.
After escaping, she "screamed from the balcony" for help.
The case
Kardashian's stolen items and the ongoing trial
The robbers stole a few things, including two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold and diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings, a gold Rolex, and a $4 million ring gifted to her by then-husband Ye.
The stolen jewelry was worth nearly $9 million, most of which remains unrecovered.
Now, 10 people are expected to appear in court to face charges in connection with the heist, with the trial having started on April 28.
Social media impact
Kardashian's fears and social media influence
In a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian opened up about the robbery fears. She remembered being dragged out onto the hallway and seeing the gun "clear as day."
Kardashian also thinks the robbers tracked her on social media, explaining, "I was Snapchatting that I was home and that everyone was going out."
"So I think they knew Pascal [her bodyguard] was out with Kourtney [Kardashian] and that I was there by myself."