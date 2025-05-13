What's the story

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be testifying in the 2016 Paris robbery trial soon.

Though she feels "a bit nervous," an insider told PEOPLE, she has "always wanted to testify in person."

Since she was "terrified for her life" during the incident, Kardashian "wants the people involved convicted."

The SKIMS founder took to Instagram Stories on Monday to post a view from her private plane, with a French flag emoji, suggesting she was flying to Paris.