Dyson Independence Day sale offering up to ₹18,000 off products

Dyson has launched its Independence Day sale, offering discounts of up to ₹18,000 on a range of popular products. The sale will continue till August 17. It includes high-end hair styling tools like the Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer, vacuum cleaners such as the V8 Absolute and V12 Detect Slim Absolute, and air purifiers like the Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1.

Hair care deals Massive price cuts on hair care products The Dyson Independence Day sale features significant discounts on the brand's hair care products. The Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer is now available for ₹43,900, down from its original price of ₹49,900. The Corrale Hair Straightener has also seen a major price cut, now costing ₹29,900 instead of its usual ₹43,900.

Home appliances Discounts on vacuum cleaners Dyson's sale also includes discounts on some of its popular vacuum cleaners and air purifiers. The V8 Absolute vacuum cleaner is now priced at ₹29,900, down from its original price of ₹43,900. The V12 Detect Slim Absolute comes with an additional discount of ₹11,000 and is now available for ₹47,900.