What's the story

Producer and television mogul Ektaa Kapoor has criticized filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his recent comments on "saas-bahu" (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) dramas.

She called him "classist" and accused him of belittling Indian family dramas and daily soaps.

The controversy began after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos reflected on the decision to start Netflix India with Sacred Games, suggesting a more populist approach might have been more effective.