Ektaa Kapoor slams 'dumb' Anurag Kashyap for his 'saas-bahu' comment
What's the story
Producer and television mogul Ektaa Kapoor has criticized filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his recent comments on "saas-bahu" (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) dramas.
She called him "classist" and accused him of belittling Indian family dramas and daily soaps.
The controversy began after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos reflected on the decision to start Netflix India with Sacred Games, suggesting a more populist approach might have been more effective.
Netflix's India strategy
Sarandos reflected on 'Sacred Games' being Netflix India's 1st show
Sarandos recently reflected on the decision to choose Sacred Games as Netflix's first Indian original show.
He said on Nikhil Kamath's podcast that if he could do it all over again, he would have waited two more years before launching Sacred Games.
He also suggested that a more mainstream start might have helped Netflix connect faster with Indian audiences.
Reaction
What did Kashyap say?
Kashyap, who directed and produced Sacred Games, responded to Sarandos's statement.
He sarcastically suggested on Instagram that Netflix should have launched with "saas-bahu" shows instead.
Kapoor, known for producing several TV soaps over the years, was offended by this comment.
She took to her Instagram Story to slam Kashyap, calling him "dumb."
Statement
'Saas-bahu and their impact on Indian masses is well documented'
Kapoor wrote, "Ur so dumb... saying this put u on an advantage 'I'm smarter, cooler' but naaaaaaaa! Darling, how about gracious!!! N self aware?????? An art a lot of artists don't have!"
"Saas bahu n their impact on Indian masses (how women got a voice in mass India) is well documented by a prestigious Chicago research!"
She added, "But artists who talk of an inclusive world are actually more classist."
Classism
Netflix announced its collaboration with Kapoor on her birthday
Kapoor further wrote, "We must do away with this 'U can't sit with us we r better' attitude for democracy n fair play! Love n light to all."
This statement comes after Netflix announced its collaboration with Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms on her birthday.
The post read, "Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms come together in a creative collaboration to craft compelling stories across formats."