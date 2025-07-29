When, where to watch 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' on OTT?
What's the story
The romantic comedy-action film Thalaivan Thalaivii, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen, is reportedly set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. The movie was released on July 25 and has received decent reviews for its unique blend of genres. Directed and written by Pandiraj, the film marks Sethupathi's 51st lead role in his career.
Digital premiere
Reports suggest Amazon has acquired post-theatrical streaming rights
While Thalaivan Thalaivii is still running in theaters, reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film. However, neither the platform nor the makers have confirmed an official OTT release date yet. Usually, Tamil films hit digital platforms within four to six weeks of their release, with the date getting advanced or pushed on the basis of their performance.
Film's theme
Film explores life after marriage
Thalaivan Thalaivii delves into the intricacies of life after marriage, a theme rarely explored in Tamil cinema. The film's music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with M Sukumar handling cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav editing the film. The movie is expected to enjoy a steady run in cinemas, particularly among family audiences who have found it relatable and entertaining.