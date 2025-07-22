Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' gets U/A certificate, runtime revealed
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Thalaivan Thalaivii, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen in lead roles, has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Pandiraj, the family drama is set to hit screens on Friday, July 25. The film marks Sethupathi's 52nd project and also stars Yogi Babu and Baba Bhaskar in pivotal roles.
Film details
Film to have a runtime of 140 minutes
A viral screenshot of the censor report for Thalaivan Thalaivii has revealed that the film will have a runtime of two hours and 20 minutes. The story revolves around Sethupathi's character, a parotta master, and his relationship with his wife, Menen's character. The film is expected to feature natural dialogues penned by Pandiraj, along with a chaotic feel.
Trailer reaction
Trailer hints at an interesting husband-wife drama
The recently released trailer for Thalaivan Thalaivii has been met with positive responses from fans. The trailer hints at an interesting husband-wife drama, and teases how the couple who used to cook together get involved in gunfights together. This movie marks the second collaboration between Sethupathi and Menen after their previous work in the Malayalam film 19(1)(a).