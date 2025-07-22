Vijay Sethupathi-Nithya Menen's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' gets U/A certificate, runtime revealed

A viral screenshot of the censor report for Thalaivan Thalaivii has revealed that the film will have a runtime of two hours and 20 minutes. The story revolves around Sethupathi's character, a parotta master, and his relationship with his wife, Menen's character. The film is expected to feature natural dialogues penned by Pandiraj, along with a chaotic feel.

Trailer reaction

Trailer hints at an interesting husband-wife drama

The recently released trailer for Thalaivan Thalaivii has been met with positive responses from fans. The trailer hints at an interesting husband-wife drama, and teases how the couple who used to cook together get involved in gunfights together. This movie marks the second collaboration between Sethupathi and Menen after their previous work in the Malayalam film 19(1)(a).