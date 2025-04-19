What's the story

Ananth Mahadevan, the director of the much-anticipated film Phule, spoke about the controversy surrounding its release.

In a conversation with TOI, Mahadevan confirmed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recommended certain changes in the film.

However, he clarified that these were not cuts but minor "tweaks," such as the removal of certain references and changing a phrase.

The film, originally slated for April 11, will now release on April 25.