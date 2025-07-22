Why Tata Communications and Amazon have joined hands in India

Tata Communications has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create an advanced AI-ready network in India. The high-capacity project will connect three major AWS infrastructure locations: Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai . The move is aimed at accelerating the adoption of generative AI and driving cloud innovation across the country. It is a major step toward strengthening India's digital infrastructure.

Capabilities Initiative to drive innovation in sectors like healthcare The proposed AI network will provide businesses across India with the ability to build, train, as well as deploy scalable AI applications. The initiative is expected to drive innovation in a range of sectors including healthcare, finance, and education. Genius Wong, Executive Vice President at Tata Communications said this partnership puts them at the forefront of an industry revolution in India.

Project What did Wong say? Wong also highlighted that this partnership marks their largest-ever National Long-Distance program. He said it demonstrates Tata Communications' unmatched ability to deliver high-capacity, complex projects that require scaled network solutions. Jesse Dougherty, VP for Network Edge Services at AWS, said the infrastructure is built to support data-intensive workloads like 5G and generative AI.