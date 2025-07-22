Renault Triber to introduce the brand's new logo in India
What's the story
Renault is gearing up to launch its refreshed brand identity in India, starting with the new Triber. The upcoming model will be the first to feature the company's new logo, a minimalist interlocked diamond. This change is part of Renault's global 'renault. rethink.' transformation strategy and marks a shift toward a more modern, human-centric, and digitally connected brand ethos.
Logo significance
New logo represents clarity, connection, and continuity
The new logo is a testament to Renault's evolution, combining geometric precision with simplicity. It represents clarity, connection, and continuity. The flat design of the emblem does away with extra typography and embellishments, making it adaptable across physical and digital platforms. This includes everything from car grilles to screen animations.
Rollout
Renault will launch 5 new vehicles in next 2 years
Renault's new visual identity will be implemented across all its consumer touchpoints in India. This includes showrooms, service centers, offices, manufacturing plants, and the company's R&D facility. The brand is also planning to introduce five new vehicles in the next two years as part of its product strategy. This lineup includes an electric model designed for both Indian and global markets.
Future
Next-gen Duster expected soon
In April, Renault India unveiled a new design concept previewing the upcoming third-generation Duster. The unveiling coincided with the inauguration of a new design center in Chennai, which will cater to both domestic and international projects. The next-generation Duster is expected to come in 5-seater and 7-seater configurations, competing with mid-size SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.