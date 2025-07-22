Renault Triber to introduce the brand's new logo in India

Renault is gearing up to launch its refreshed brand identity in India, starting with the new Triber . The upcoming model will be the first to feature the company's new logo, a minimalist interlocked diamond. This change is part of Renault's global 'renault. rethink.' transformation strategy and marks a shift toward a more modern, human-centric, and digitally connected brand ethos.

Logo significance New logo represents clarity, connection, and continuity The new logo is a testament to Renault's evolution, combining geometric precision with simplicity. It represents clarity, connection, and continuity. The flat design of the emblem does away with extra typography and embellishments, making it adaptable across physical and digital platforms. This includes everything from car grilles to screen animations.

Rollout Renault will launch 5 new vehicles in next 2 years Renault's new visual identity will be implemented across all its consumer touchpoints in India. This includes showrooms, service centers, offices, manufacturing plants, and the company's R&D facility. The brand is also planning to introduce five new vehicles in the next two years as part of its product strategy. This lineup includes an electric model designed for both Indian and global markets.