Toyota's coolest van concept yet may enter production soon

Toyota is reportedly considering the production of its innovative X-Van Gear Concept, also known as Cross Van. The vehicle was first unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show and is now being considered for mass production. According to Japanese publication Motor Fan, the production version will be called Cross Van and could hit markets as early as October 2025 at an estimated price of around ¥3 million (approximately $20,000).

Design features SUV toughness meets minivan versatility The Cross Van is designed to offer the best of both worlds, combining the toughness of an SUV with the versatility of a minivan. The vehicle measures 4,695mm in length, 1,820mm in width and 1,855mm in height. It can accommodate up to six passengers across three rows of seats with different configurations. The front passenger seat swivels while the second row can be folded down into a table for added convenience during road trips.

Interior amenities Mobile lounge on wheels The Cross Van's cabin is designed to be a mobile lounge, with features like a fully digital instrument cluster and a 10.5-inch infotainment display. The absence of B-Pillars makes getting in and out of the vehicle very easy. As for the powertrain, it is expected to come with either a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder Dynamic Force engine or a hybrid 1.8-liter inline four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor.