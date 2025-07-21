Hyundai's bestselling mid-size SUV, Creta, completes 10 years in India

Hyundai 's popular mid-size SUV, the Creta, has completed a decade in India. Launched on July 21, 2015, the vehicle has sold over 12 lakh units in the country. The success of the Creta is even more impressive when you consider that it has remained India's best-selling SUV every year since its launch. This is especially noteworthy given that when Hyundai first launched the Creta in India, there were only three models in this segment.

Sales surge A look at the sales The annual sales of the Hyundai Creta have more than doubled since 2016, showing its popularity among Indian customers. The vehicle has a 31% market share in the mid-SUV segment and accounts for 70% of all sunroof-equipped variants sold between January and June this year. In addition to domestic sales, Hyundai has also exported over 287,000 units of the Creta to more than 13 international markets.

Model evolution Two generations and special editions Over the past decade, Hyundai has launched two generations of the Creta in India. The second-generation model was unveiled in 2020. To keep things interesting, Hyundai has also launched special editions like the Knight Edition (2022) and Adventure Edition (2023). These limited runs have contributed to keeping the Creta fresh and appealing to a diverse range of customers.