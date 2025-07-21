'Salakaar': Mouni Roy's JioHotstar series to release on August 8

The upcoming spy thriller series Salakaar, featuring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia, will premiere on JioHotstar on August 8, 2025. The makers unveiled the first teaser and announced the release date on Monday. The show is inspired by true political events and revolves around a spy master who uses his skills and intelligence to disarm enemy forces for national security.

Plot details Set in 2 timelines The series will unfold across two timelines—1978 and 2025. It traces the story of an Indian spy who discovers a top-secret nuclear facility in Pakistan while on a mission. The show promises to be an intense, gripping drama where old enemies resurface and the past threatens to destroy the present. Roy looks promising in her key role, while Kasturia goes all out to save his nation.

Actor perspectives Roy, Kasturia on their respective characters Roy said, "What struck me most was the script's ability to weave political suspense with very personal, intimate moments." "Every scene required careful attention to nuance and depth, which made the experience deeply rewarding." Meanwhile, Kasturia shared that playing a character who is constantly cautious as a secret agent was a huge challenge for him. He added it was his first foray into action, making it incredibly demanding.