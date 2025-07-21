Page Loader
'Salakaar': Mouni Roy's JioHotstar series to release on August 8

By Isha Sharma
Jul 21, 2025
02:20 pm
What's the story

The upcoming spy thriller series Salakaar, featuring Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia, will premiere on JioHotstar on August 8, 2025. The makers unveiled the first teaser and announced the release date on Monday. The show is inspired by true political events and revolves around a spy master who uses his skills and intelligence to disarm enemy forces for national security.

Plot details

Set in 2 timelines

The series will unfold across two timelines—1978 and 2025. It traces the story of an Indian spy who discovers a top-secret nuclear facility in Pakistan while on a mission. The show promises to be an intense, gripping drama where old enemies resurface and the past threatens to destroy the present. Roy looks promising in her key role, while Kasturia goes all out to save his nation.

Twitter Post

Watch the teaser here

Actor perspectives

Roy, Kasturia on their respective characters

Roy said, "What struck me most was the script's ability to weave political suspense with very personal, intimate moments." "Every scene required careful attention to nuance and depth, which made the experience deeply rewarding." Meanwhile, Kasturia shared that playing a character who is constantly cautious as a secret agent was a huge challenge for him. He added it was his first foray into action, making it incredibly demanding.

Director's insight

Director Faruk Kabir's vision for the series

Director Faruk Kabir said Salakaar is an intense spy thriller with a deeply emotional core. He added, "This series is my tribute to the unsung minds who fought not only with bullets but with brilliance." The show also stars Mukesh Rishi and Surya Sharma in pivotal roles.