What's the story

The live-action adaptation of Disney's Snow White, featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will premiere on JioHotstar on June 11.

The film had a disappointing box office run earlier this year, reportedly earning around $205 million against a budget of over $250 million.

Despite the initial setbacks and controversies surrounding its release, the movie is now hoping for a revival in viewership through its digital premiere.