Gal Gadot's 'Snow White' arrives on JioHotstar on this date
The live-action adaptation of Disney's Snow White, featuring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, will premiere on JioHotstar on June 11.
The film had a disappointing box office run earlier this year, reportedly earning around $205 million against a budget of over $250 million.
Despite the initial setbacks and controversies surrounding its release, the movie is now hoping for a revival in viewership through its digital premiere.
Controversies
The film's promotional plans were derailed by Zegler's political and cultural remarks.
The Colombian actor faced racist backlash for playing the Disney princess and calling the Snow White lore a "stalker love story."
She also labeled it "dated" in terms of its representation of women in power.
Her pro-Palestine stance further stirred controversy, especially after Gadot, an Israeli citizen, expressed her support for Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.
Film details
Snow White is a remake of Disney's 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
The story follows a princess who escapes her evil stepmother (Gadot) and befriends seven dwarfs in the forest.
The film also features Andrew Burnap and Ansu Kabia.
