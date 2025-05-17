Sunny Deol's 'Jaat' may arrive on Netflix on this date
What's the story
Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's action-packed film Jaat, which released in theaters on April 10, is currently one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.
The story follows a mysterious passenger whose unyielding demand for an apology pits him against a ruthless laborer-turned-crime boss, leading to a battle.
After completing its theatrical run, Jaat will be making its digital debut on Netflix on June 5, per reports.
An official confirmation from the streamer is awaited.
Cast details
Meet the ensemble cast of 'Jaat'
The ensemble cast of Jaat features Deol as Brig. Baldev Pratap Singh and Hooda as Deputy Commander Ranatunga/Muthuvel Karikalan of the Jaffna Tiger Force (JTF).
While Regina Cassandra plays Bharathi, Ranatunga's wife, Saiyami Kher plays SI Vijaya Lakshmi.
The film also stars Viineet Kumar Siingh as Somulu, Ranatunga's younger brother; Prashant Bajaj as Sandy, their younger brother; Jagapathi Babu as CBI officer Sathya Moorthy; Ramya Krishnan as President Vasundhara; and Zarina Wahab as Amma.
Sequel announcement
'Jaat 2' is on the way!
The makers have already announced the sequel, Jaat 2.
Deol took to Instagram to announce the news, posting a poster of the upcoming film along with the caption, "Jaat on a new mission."
The film was written and directed by Gopichand Malineni.
Speaking about Jaat 2, he told Bollywood Hungama, "It'll have more action, more emotion, and more entertainment than Jaat. This time, we'll also explore the family angle. We'll show Sunny sir's family."