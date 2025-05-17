What's the story

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's action-packed film Jaat, which released in theaters on April 10, is currently one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

The story follows a mysterious passenger whose unyielding demand for an apology pits him against a ruthless laborer-turned-crime boss, leading to a battle.

After completing its theatrical run, Jaat will be making its digital debut on Netflix on June 5, per reports.

An official confirmation from the streamer is awaited.