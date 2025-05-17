Blackbuck case: Rajasthan government challenges acquittal of Saif, Tabu, others
What's the story
The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal against the acquittal of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
The move comes after the Rajasthan High Court heard a plea for leave to appeal on Friday.
The case has been ordered to be listed along with other connected matters by Justice Manoj Kumar Garg.
Incident details
The blackbuck poaching incident: A brief recap
The infamous blackbuck poaching incident happened on October 1, 1998, when the stars were shooting for Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Kankani village, near Jodhpur.
The actors, led by Salman Khan, allegedly hunted blackbucks, a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act.
In April 2018, a trial court convicted Salman, sentencing him to five years in prison.
His co-accused—Saif, Tabu, Neelam, Bendre and local man Dushyant Singh—were acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Appeal details
Rajasthan government seeks to include Salman's conviction in appeal
The state government has sought permission to transfer related matters and add Salman's conviction to the larger appeal, per reports.
It comes seven years after the verdict was pronounced in a Jodhpur court.
The High Court has fixed the next hearing for July 28, when all the related cases will be heard together.
Other cases
Salman's legal troubles in blackbuck poaching case
Following his April 2018 conviction, Salman was imprisoned in Jodhpur Central Jail.
However, the District and Sessions Court granted him conditional bail on ₹50,000 surety on April 7, 2018, allowing his release the same day.
He is out on bail as the case remains pending before the High Court.
Notably, five cases were registered against Salman and his co-stars for allegedly hunting two blackbucks and one chinkara during the filming.