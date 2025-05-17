What's the story

The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal against the acquittal of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The move comes after the Rajasthan High Court heard a plea for leave to appeal on Friday.

The case has been ordered to be listed along with other connected matters by Justice Manoj Kumar Garg.