Netflix brings 'Here Comes Flood': All about Robert Pattinson's next
What's the story
Hollywood icons Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones are headlining an upcoming Netflix heist thriller.
The trio will be seen in Here Comes the Flood, which has been penned by Simon Kinberg and will be directed by Fernando Meirelles.
Meirelles will also serve as a producer with Kinberg and Audrey Chon, through their Genre Films banner.
Script acquisition
Script was acquired by Netflix in 2020
The original screenplay of Here Comes the Flood was bought by Netflix in 2020 in a seven-figure deal. It was during a fierce spec script auction, when Netflix's film unit was headed by Scott Stuber.
Although it had struggled to take off initially, with Jason Bateman in talks to direct at one point, the project has finally attracted top-tier talent five years later.
Film details
'Here Comes the Flood' plot details and production timeline
While exact plot details of Here Comes the Flood are under wraps, it is said to be an unusual heist movie about a "bank guard, a teller, and a master thief" involved in "a deadly game of cons and double-crosses."
The story would be told in a non-linear style.
Samson Mucke will be the executive producer, and production will begin this fall.
Director's background
Meirelles's notable filmography and Washington's recent projects
Meirelles, creator of 2002's Brazilian crime masterpiece City of God, was nominated for Best Director. The other works of his include the thriller The Constant Gardner and The Two Popes, which bagged three Oscar nominations.
Washington's latest role was in Gladiator II, and he will appear in Spike Lee's Highest 2 Lowest, a reimagining of an Akira Kurosawa thriller.
Actors' future roles
Edgar-Jones and Pattinson's upcoming projects
Edgar-Jones rose to fame with her performance in the romantic drama series Normal People and featured in Sony's Where the Crawdads Sing film. She was recently seen in the hit disaster movie Twisters.
Pattinson, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Jennifer Lawrence in director Lynne Ramsay's Die My Love and Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama with Zendaya. He also headlined Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17, which released earlier this year, and is working on Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.