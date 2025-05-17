What's the story

Hollywood icons Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Daisy Edgar-Jones are headlining an upcoming Netflix heist thriller.

The trio will be seen in Here Comes the Flood, which has been penned by Simon Kinberg and will be directed by Fernando Meirelles.

Meirelles will also serve as a producer with Kinberg and Audrey Chon, through their Genre Films banner.