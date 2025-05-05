'Squid Game's final season teaser to release on Tuesday
Netflix has officially announced that the teaser of the final season of its hit series, Squid Game, will drop on Tuesday.
The announcement came on Monday, sending fans into a frenzy who have been waiting for the conclusion of the show's main storyline.
The teaser will drop on Netflix's YouTube and Instagram accounts, and fans have already taken to the comments section to express their excitement.
Teaser announcement
'Squid Game' actors revealed teaser release date
The teaser announcement was made through a video shared by Netflix featuring actors Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, and other cast members of the series.
They announced the teaser release date with iconic Squid Game signs on a card.
The post was captioned as, "The players have assembled. The teaser for the final season of the Squid Game drops tomorrow." This has further fueled fans' excitement for the upcoming season.
Smile, we have something special for you. Squid Game Season 3 Teaser tomorrow. 😊 pic.twitter.com/V0lGCHaUcq— Netflix (@netflix) May 4, 2025
Character evolution
Creator has hinted at character development in upcoming season
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased major character evolution in the next season.
He disclosed that Seong Gi-hun, essayed by Jung-jae, would be a very different person in Season 3.
Speaking to Variety, Hwang said, "Gi-hun has lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts have failed. Now, the question is, what kind of person will he be? What will he choose to do? Will he continue his mission? Will he give up or persist?"
Cast rumors
Speculations about returning characters and new additions
Despite Gong Yoo's character dying in Season 2, fans are hoping to see the star return in Season 3.
This speculation mainly stems from a Season 2 scene where Yoo's character briefly opens his eyes after being shot.
Rumors of Kim Taehyung, aka V, from the South Korean boy band BTS joining the cast have also been doing the rounds.
However, Lee and Wi stayed tight-lipped about the possibility in a recent interview.
Premiere date
'Squid Game' Season 3 set to premiere in June 2025
Squid Game Season 3 premieres on June 27, 2025, on Netflix.
The globally popular series has kept fans on the edge of their seats since its release, and they are now excited for the show's final season.
The show's creator has also teased spin-offs and other projects from the Squid Game universe, indicating that the end of the main storyline won't be the end of Squid Game.