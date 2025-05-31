What's the story

Timothee Chalamet's acclaimed film A Complete Unknown is now streaming on JioHotstar.

The film premiered to rave reviews upon its release in the US in December 2024, and is based on Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan and the Night That Split the Sixties.

It chronicles Bob Dylan's evolution as a folk artist who defied all conventions.

The movie was released in India in February 2025.