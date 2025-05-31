Timothée Chalamet's 'A Complete Unknown' now streaming on this platform
What's the story
Timothee Chalamet's acclaimed film A Complete Unknown is now streaming on JioHotstar.
The film premiered to rave reviews upon its release in the US in December 2024, and is based on Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan and the Night That Split the Sixties.
It chronicles Bob Dylan's evolution as a folk artist who defied all conventions.
The movie was released in India in February 2025.
Casting details
'A Complete Unknown': Meet the star-studded cast
Chalamet is supported by an ensemble cast.
Elle Fanning plays Sylvie Russo, based on Dylan's former girlfriend Suze Rotolo.
Monica Barbaro portrays Joan Baez, Edward Norton takes on Pete Seeger, and Boyd Holbrook plays Johnny Cash.
The movie is directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jay Cocks.
Public endorsement
Dylan's endorsement of 'A Complete Unknown'
Dylan has excitedly endorsed A Complete Unknown.
In an early December tweet before the movie's premiere, he wrote, "There's a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!) Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role."
"Timmy's a brilliant actor, so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me."