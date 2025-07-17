Ons Jabeur takes break from tennis: Here's why

Former world number two and two-time Wimbledon finalist, Ons Jabeur , has announced her decision to take a break from tennis. The Tunisian player made the announcement on social media, saying she wants to rediscover the joy of living. "For the past two years I've been pushing myself so hard, fighting through injuries and facing many other challenges," Jabeur said in her statement.

Emotional toll 'Haven't truly felt happy on court for some time' Jabeur further added, "But deep down, I haven't truly felt happy on the court for some time now." She emphasized the beauty of tennis but also stressed her need to take a step back. "Right now, I feel it's time to take a step back and finally put myself first: to breathe, heal and rediscover the joy of simply living," she said.

Career hurdles Jabeur's announcement amid challenging season Jabeur's announcement comes after a difficult season marred by injuries. Last month, she had to retire during her first-round match at Wimbledon due to difficulty in breathing. The 30-year-old Tunisian was trailing Viktoriya Tomova 7-6 (5), 2-0 when she left the court. Despite these challenges, Jabeur has promised her fans that even while she's away from the court, she'll stay connected in different ways and share this journey with them.

Numbers Jabeur is a three-time Grand Slam finalist Jabeur is a three-time Grand Slam finalist in women's singles. She has been a two-time runner-up at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023 respectively. She is also a one-time runner-up at the US Open in 2022. Overall, she owns a win-loss record of 61-32 at Grand Slams. The 2025 season has been difficult for Jabeur. She reached the 3rd round at Australian Open before suffering 1st-round exits at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Do you know? A look at Jabuer's career stats As per WTA, Jabeur is currently ranked 71 on the WTA Tour and is 15-15 this season. She is yet to win a title this season. Overall, Jabeur owns a win-loss record of 460/261 in women's singles, having lifted 5 titles.