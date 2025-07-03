Elena Rybakina reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon 2025: Key stats

Rybakina doled out six aces compared to two of Sakkari, who committed six double faults with Rybakina committing two. Rybakina had a 90% win on the 1st serve and 54% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/6 break points.

Numbers

21-3 win-loss record for Rybakina at Wimbledon

Rybakina has raced to a 21-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon. For the 5th successive occasion, Rybakina has reached the 3rd round or more at Wimbledon. At Grand Slams, she has raced to a 56-20 win-loss record. In 2025, Rybakina's tally at Grand Slams is 8-2. She was ousted in the 4th round at the Australian and French Open respectively before this.