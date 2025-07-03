Elena Rybakina reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon 2025: Key stats
11th seed Elena Rybakina has overcome Maria Sakkari in the 2nd round of their women's singles Wimbledon 2025 clash on Thursday. The match on Court 1 saw former champion Rybakina claim a solid 6-3, 6-1 win. It was a dominating show from Rybakina, who has reached the 3rd round at Wimbledon 2025. Here are further details and stats.
Rybakina doled out six aces compared to two of Sakkari, who committed six double faults with Rybakina committing two. Rybakina had a 90% win on the 1st serve and 54% win on the 2nd. She converted 4/6 break points.
21-3 win-loss record for Rybakina at Wimbledon
Rybakina has raced to a 21-3 win-loss record at Wimbledon. For the 5th successive occasion, Rybakina has reached the 3rd round or more at Wimbledon. At Grand Slams, she has raced to a 56-20 win-loss record. In 2025, Rybakina's tally at Grand Slams is 8-2. She was ousted in the 4th round at the Australian and French Open respectively before this.
