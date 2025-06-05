What's the story

Novak Djokovic, the 38-year-old Serbian tennis ace, has reached his record-extending 51st Grand Slam semi-final at the French Open.

He beat last year's finalist Alexander Zverev in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday.

The match ended with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and 6-4 in favor of Djokovic.

The victory comes after two early exits at the start of this clay-court swing for Djokovic.