What's the story

Italian star Jasmine Paolini reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Ajla Tomljanovic.

The fourth seed claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the women's singles first round.

Paolini has reached this stage at Roland Garros for the third successive year. She lost the 2024 French Open final to Iga Swiatek.

The 29-year-old claimed her 10th win at the French Open.