Jasmine Paolini records her 10th French Open win: Key stats
What's the story
Italian star Jasmine Paolini reached the 2025 French Open second round after beating Ajla Tomljanovic.
The fourth seed claimed a 6-3, 6-3 victory in the women's singles first round.
Paolini has reached this stage at Roland Garros for the third successive year. She lost the 2024 French Open final to Iga Swiatek.
The 29-year-old claimed her 10th win at the French Open.
Stats
A look at match stats
Paolini won a total of 67 points and 24 winners throughout the match. She served three aces compared to Tomljanovic's one.
The former had a win percentage of 40 and 71 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 17 of her 43 receiving points.
Notably, both Paolini and Tomljanovic had 29 unforced errors. Both of them registered three double-faults.
French Open
Paolini at Roland Garros
As mentioned, Paolini was the runner-up of the 2024 French Open, losing the final to Swiatek.
Earlier in that edition, she stunned Elena Rybakina to claim her maiden top-five win at a Grand Slam.
The Italian star then defeated Mirra Andreeva to reach her first major final.
Paolini now has a win-loss record of 10-6 at Roland Garros.