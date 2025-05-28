1st ODI: England's Jamie Smith set to open against WI
What's the story
England have announced their Playing XI for the 1st ODI of a three-match series against the West Indies.
The iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the series opener on May 29.
Notably, Jamie Smith will open the innings for England along with Ben Duckett. The former replaced Philip Salt, who was dropped after the Champions Trophy debacle.
This series also marks Harry Brook's debut as the full-time white-ball captain of England.
Team composition
A balanced Playing XI
Despite having Will Jacks as an option, England have chosen to place him at Number 7, where he will serve as a finisher and possibly their fifth bowling option.
Jos Buttler will further bolster the middle order.
The bowling attack consists of fast bowlers Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, and Brydon Carse. Adil Rashid is the only specialist spinner.
Notably, Joe Root and Jacob Bethell can also roll their arms over.
Leadership role
Brook set to lead England
As mentioned, the series against West Indies will be Brook's first as the white-ball skipper of England. He will be leading the ODI and T20I squads.
He took over the reins after Buttler stepped down from the role earlier this year.
Brook, who made his England debut in January 2022, has played 26 ODIs and 44 T20Is till now.
Information
A look at England's Playing XI
England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, and Adil Rashid.
Information
Series overlaps with IPL 2025
The upcoming England-West Indies ODI series will overlap with the revised Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule. The two teams will clash in three ODIs and as many T20Is between May 29 and June 10. Meanwhile, the IPL final is on June 3.