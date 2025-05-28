What's the story

England have announced their Playing XI for the 1st ODI of a three-match series against the West Indies.

The iconic Edgbaston in Birmingham will host the series opener on May 29.

Notably, Jamie Smith will open the innings for England along with Ben Duckett. The former replaced Philip Salt, who was dropped after the Champions Trophy debacle.

This series also marks Harry Brook's debut as the full-time white-ball captain of England.