Scott McTominay: Decoding his Serie A 2024/25 stats for Napoli
What's the story
Scott McTominay had a defining Serie A 2024/25 campaign for Napoli, helping Antonio Conte's men win the Scudetto in matchweek 38.
McTominay was a primary target for Conte and the midfielder joined the club last summer from Manchester United.
The midfielder was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the season as he helped Napoli win their 4th Serie A honor.
We decode his stats.
Context
Why does this story matter?
McTominay joined Napoli from Man United in a £25.7m deal. The Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) was a reason why United parted ways with the Scotsman.
Moreover, the arrival of Manuel Ugarte meant his game time would have been limited.
He made 255 appearances for United, scoring 29 times.
McTominay was an instant fit in Conte's system at Napoli and he thrived.
Serie A 2024/25
Breaking down McTominay's attacking and passing numbers
McTominay made 34 appearances in Serie A 2024/25. He scored 12 goals and made 4 assists.
As per Squawka Comparison Matrix (data by Opta), out of his 55 shots (excluding blocks) 33 were on target. He created 35 chances and smashed the woodwork thrice.
McTominay owned a passing accuracy of 85.12%. He completed 51 lay-offs and had 117 touches in the opposition box.
Information
His duels and defensive stats
McTominay managed 24 interceptions and 50 clearances. He won 141 ground duels and 67 aerial duels. He also made 43 tackles. He completed 39 take-ons as well.
Do you know?
Unique feat for the player in Serie A
McTominay scored in matchweek 38 for Napoli. As per Opta, in addition to being the player who scored the most goals in 0-0 situations (eight), McTominay finished as the best scorer among midfielders in the 2024/25 Serie A championship (12).
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
#SerieAEnilive BEST OVERALL is: Scott#FC25 @easportsfcit pic.twitter.com/OQ85cEoWyI— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) May 25, 2025