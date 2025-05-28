What's the story

Scott McTominay had a defining Serie A 2024/25 campaign for Napoli, helping Antonio Conte's men win the Scudetto in matchweek 38.

McTominay was a primary target for Conte and the midfielder joined the club last summer from Manchester United.

The midfielder was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the season as he helped Napoli win their 4th Serie A honor.

We decode his stats.