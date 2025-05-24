What's the story

In a thrilling match, Scott McTominay's spectacular scissor-kick volley helped Napoli secure their fourth Serie A title.

The Scotland midfielder, who joined the Italian club from Manchester United in August for a sum of £25.7m, scored the opening goal against Cagliari.

This victory was crucial as Inter Milan were leading Como 2-0 at that time.

Romelu Lukaku scored Napoli's 2nd goal to ensure a 2-0 win.

With this win, Napoli clinched their second championship in three seasons and fourth overall.