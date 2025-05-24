Napoli win Serie A 2024/25 title: Decoding key stats
What's the story
In a thrilling match, Scott McTominay's spectacular scissor-kick volley helped Napoli secure their fourth Serie A title.
The Scotland midfielder, who joined the Italian club from Manchester United in August for a sum of £25.7m, scored the opening goal against Cagliari.
This victory was crucial as Inter Milan were leading Como 2-0 at that time.
Romelu Lukaku scored Napoli's 2nd goal to ensure a 2-0 win.
With this win, Napoli clinched their second championship in three seasons and fourth overall.
Goal details
McTominay's acrobatic strike sets the tone
McTominay's goal arrived in the first half (42nd minute) as he acrobatically connected with Matteo Politano's right-wing cross.
This stunning strike not only broke the deadlock but also settled any nerves for Napoli.
The atmosphere at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona was electric as home fans celebrated with fireworks and flares, creating a vibrant backdrop for McTominay's memorable moment.
Final touch
Lukaku secures victory with 2nd goal
Lukaku sealed Napoli's victory with a second goal in the 51st minute.
The Belgian forward displayed his strength and pace as he held off Michel Adopo's challenge before slotting the ball past Alen Sherri.
This goal not only sealed Napoli's championship but also sparked scenes of jubilation among the substitutes and coaching staff who rushed onto the pitch in celebration.
Information
A look at the match stats
Hosts Napoli had 18 attempts compared to Cagliari's four. Napoli managed six shots on target with the visitors clocking one. Napoli enjoyed 67% ball possession and had 91% pass accuracy.
Points
Napoli edge past Inter to win title in matchweek 38
After 38 matches, Napoli finished the season with 82 points. Antonio Conte's men sealed 24 wins, 10 draws and 4 defeats. Napoli scored 59 goals and conceded 27.
Inter finished second after claiming 81 points. Inter's win over Como saw them post their 24th win (D9 L5). Inter scored 79 goals and conceded 35.
Atalanta are set to finish 3rd, owning 74 points from 37 games. Meanwhile, Juventus and Roma will fight for the 4th spot.
Do you know?
Fourth Serie A honor for Napoli
As mentioned, Napoli have won four Serie A titles. Napoli's Serie A honors have come in 1986-87, 1989-90, 2022-23, and 2024-25. Notably, Juventus remain the most successful club in Serie A history (36 titles).
Information
Conte wins Serie A with three different clubs
Conte remains to be a vital cog in Serie A. He has landed the league title in his maiden season with Napoli. Earlier, he won Serie A honors with Juventus (2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14) and Inter (2020-21). It's his 5th Serie A title.
Players
Napoli players who made immense contibution this season: Stats
McTominay was superb for Napoli in Serie A this season. He played 34 matches and scored 12 goals in addition to making four assists. He also created 25 chances.
On the other hand, former Inter ace Lukaku scored 14 goals for Conte's side from 36 matches. He also made his presence felt with 10 assists.
Goalkeeper Alex Meret played 34 games and registered 16 clean sheets. He also saved three penalties this season.
Records
Massive records for Napoli
As per Opta, Napoli set a new record in the history of the 20-team in Serie A. In fact, no team has ever won the title by finishing the previous championship in 10th place.
In addition to being the player who has scored the most goals in 0-0 situations (eight), former Man United ace McTominay is the overall best scorer among midfielders in the 2024/25 Serie A championship (12).
Do you know?
Do you know?
As per Opta, In the last 15 Serie A seasons (since 2010/11), this was only the second time that the Scudetto has been awarded on the last matchday, after 2021-22 (AC Milan victory).
