Footballers to have represented both AC Milan and Inter Milan

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Footballers to have represented both AC Milan and Inter Milan

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:39 pm Nov 01, 202312:39 pm

Zlatan Ibrahimovic featured for both the Milan outfits (Photo credit: X/@acmilan)

The Milan derby is considered one of the fiercest rivalries in the world. Although Inter Milan and AC Milan share the same stadium, San Siro, the two sets of fans cannot stand each other. There have been multiple instances of brutality. However, despite the animosity, some players have represented both outfits from the city of Milan. Here are the footballers to represent both clubs.

2/6

Hernan Crespo

One of the most decorated Argentine strikers, Hernan Crespo featured for both Milan teams. He joined Inter in 2002 and netted 16 goals and eight assists in 30 matches before being sold to Chelsea. Crespo was later loaned to AC Milan and he scored 17 goals including a brace in the UCL final. Overall, he registered 45 goals for Inter in 116 games.

3/6

Ronaldo de Lima

Ronaldo is a cult figure for the Nerrazzurri for his accolades. Despite his injuries, Ronaldo is loved by both sets of fans. Inter signed him for a world record fee from Barcelona and he guided them to the 1999 UEFA Cup against Lazio. Overall, he racked up 59 goals for Inter in 99 games. In two seasons with Rossoneri, he scored nine goals.

4/6

Clarence Seedorf

Clarence Seedorf was another footballer to feature for both teams. He is the only footballer to win the UCL with three clubs (Ajax, Real Madrid and AC Milan). He played 93 matches for Inter, netting 14 goals across three seasons. Later in 2002, he moved to Milan featuring in 432 matches amassing 62 goals. He won two league titles and two UCL crowns.

5/6

Andrea Pirlo

One of the greatest midfielders of all time, Andrea Pirlo also featured for both teams but he is a club legend at AC Milan. The maestro was part of Milan's generational team in the mid-2000s. He won two Serie A titles and two UCL crowns while scoring 41 goals and 70 assists in 401 matches. Earlier, he featured in 40 matches for Inter.

6/6

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Arguably one of the greatest players to feature for both Milan teams, Zlatan Ibrahimovic first joined Inter and played in 117 games, netting 66 goals. He won three consecutive league titles with Nerazzurri. Ibrahimovic featured for AC Milan in two stints. He spent two seasons with them featuring in 85 matches, scoring 56 goals. Later, he played 78 more matches, netting 37 goals.