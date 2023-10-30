Serie A 2023-24, Napoli hold AC Milan 2-2: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:30 am Oct 30, 202303:30 am

Olivier Giroud handed Milan a 2-0 lead (Photo credit: X/@acmilan)

Napoli fought from being 2-0 behind to go 2-2 versus AC Milan on matchday 10 of the Serie A 2023-24 season. Olivier Giroud handed Milan a 2-0 lead going into half-time. However, champions Napoli fought back in the second half. Matteo Politano scored in the 50th minute before Giacomo Raspadori added the equalizer 13 minutes later. Napoli were reduced to 10 men late on.

Key stats for Napoli

Before tonight's draw, Milan had won three successive away league games against Napoli. As per Opta, Napoli have lost just three of their last 10 league meetings against Milan (W3 D4).

Giroud races to 30 Serie A goals for Milan

Playing his 97th match for Milan across competitions, Giroud has raced to 38 goals for AC Milan. Giroud also raced to 30 Serie A goals for Milan in 71 appearances. In the ongoing season, he has six goals, including four in the Serie A. Giroud now has nine goals involvement in Serie A 2023-24 (3 assists).

How did the match pan out?

Giroud scored in the 22nd minute with former Chelsea man Christian Pulisic providing a delightful cross after coming in from the right wing. Giroud scored his second header Davide Calabria provided a neat cross. A well-worked movement saw Politano benefit to pull one back before Raspadori scored a sensational free-kick. In the 89th minute, Natan got a second yellow to be sent off.

The first free-kick goal this season in Serie A

As per Opta, Raspadori's goal is the first scored from a direct free kick in the 2023-24 Serie A season. The last of the competition was Antonio Candreva's goal for Salernitana against Udinese, on May 27, 2023.