Indians lost around ₹7,000cr to online scams this year

Indians have suffered a massive financial blow from online scams in the first five months of this year, losing around ₹7,000 crore. The staggering figure was revealed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Most of these scams were traced back to operators based in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries like Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand.

Scam operations Scams run from secure locations controlled by Chinese operators The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a unit under the MHA, has found that such scams are often run from highly secure locations. These places are allegedly controlled by Chinese operators and are used to exploit trafficked individuals, including Indians. The report highlights that on an average, these scams have been costing India around ₹1,000 crore every month.

Types India has identified 45 scam compounds in Cambodia A recent investigation has identified three main types of cybercrime frauds operating from Southeast Asia: share trading/investment scams, digital arrest, and task-based or investment-based scams. The Indian government, with the help of intelligence agencies, has identified at least 45 such scam compounds in Cambodia alone. Five were found in Laos and one in Myanmar.