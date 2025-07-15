You can now edit your Canva designs using Claude chatbot

Anthropic 's Claude AI has been integrated with Canva, allowing users to create and edit designs simply by chatting. The integration supports a range of design tasks, including creating presentations, resizing images, and filling premade templates. It also lets the users search for keywords in Canva Docs, Presentations, brand templates and summarize them via the Claude AI interface.

Paid plans Subscription to both Canva and Claude required The new feature of Claude AI requires users to have paid accounts on both Canva and Claude. A Canva subscription starts at $15 per month, while a Claude account costs $17 per month. This integration is part of a broader trend in which Claude users can access third-party tools and services like Figma, Notion, Stripe, and Prisma without leaving their conversation with the AI chatbot.

Security measures Integration uses the MCP server The integration uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that Canva launched last month. This gives Claude secure access to user content on Canva. MCP, an open-source standard, allows developers to easily connect their AI models with other apps and services. Companies like Anthropic, Microsoft, Figma, and Canva have adopted MCP in anticipation of a future tech landscape filled with AI agents.