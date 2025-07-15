Page Loader
You can now edit your Canva designs using Claude chatbot
You can now edit your Canva designs using Claude chatbot
The integration supports a range of design tasks

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 15, 2025
01:30 pm
What's the story

Anthropic's Claude AI has been integrated with Canva, allowing users to create and edit designs simply by chatting. The integration supports a range of design tasks, including creating presentations, resizing images, and filling premade templates. It also lets the users search for keywords in Canva Docs, Presentations, brand templates and summarize them via the Claude AI interface.

Paid plans

Subscription to both Canva and Claude required

The new feature of Claude AI requires users to have paid accounts on both Canva and Claude. A Canva subscription starts at $15 per month, while a Claude account costs $17 per month. This integration is part of a broader trend in which Claude users can access third-party tools and services like Figma, Notion, Stripe, and Prisma without leaving their conversation with the AI chatbot.

Security measures

Integration uses the MCP server

The integration uses the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that Canva launched last month. This gives Claude secure access to user content on Canva. MCP, an open-source standard, allows developers to easily connect their AI models with other apps and services. Companies like Anthropic, Microsoft, Figma, and Canva have adopted MCP in anticipation of a future tech landscape filled with AI agents.

User experience

Claude becomes 1st AI assistant to support Canva design workflows

Canva Ecosystem chief Anwar Haneef said the integration marks a major shift toward user-friendly, AI-first workflows. "Instead of uploading or manually transferring ideas, users can now generate, summarize, review and publish Canva designs all within a Claude chat," he told The Verge. This integration makes Claude the first AI assistant to support Canva design workflows through MCP.