Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows now shows your console games
What's the story
Microsoft's Xbox app for Windows has started displaying Xbox console games in its library.
While you can't install these games directly from the app, they show up if you own them as part of your "My Games" list.
This could be a sign of the tech giant's plans to integrate its Xbox and Windows stores more closely.
Integration plans
Unifying Windows and Xbox into a single platform
The move to show console games in the Xbox PC app is part of a larger strategy by Microsoft to unify Windows and Xbox into a single platform.
The company is also working with ASUS on Project Kennan, a handheld device that could further this integration.
The ultimate goal is to create a universal library of both Xbox and PC games, making them easily accessible across platforms.
Upcoming features
'Xbox' app will show all your PC games
The Xbox app is getting an update that will show every game installed on your PC. This includes titles from Steam and Epic Games Store, as Microsoft accidentally revealed earlier this year.
The company has been rebranding its Xbox PC app as simply "Xbox PC," further emphasizing its focus on making the platform a central hub for all PC gaming activities.
Strategic move
Microsoft's answer to SteamOS
Microsoft is working on combining best features of Xbox and Windows for handhelds, a move we could see later this year. The company is trying to compete with SteamOS as PC makers like Lenovo are starting to use it in their own handheld gaming PCs.