What's the story

Microsoft has officially unveiled its first gaming handheld devices, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X.

The announcement was made during the Xbox Games Showcase at Summer Game Fest.

These new additions to the gaming ecosystem were developed in collaboration with ASUS's Republic of Gamers (ROG) division.

The devices will be available this holiday season in several countries including Australia, Canada, Japan, US and more. Their prices are yet to be announced.