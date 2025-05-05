Farewell, Skype: Microsoft retires iconic internet calling app today
What's the story
Microsoft has finally retired Skype today. The move marks the end of a major chapter in the evolution of video calling technology.
Launched over two decades ago, Skype was one of the first platforms to provide internet-based voice and video calling services.
Even though it was popular among households and workplaces initially, it lost some ground over time to mobile-first, cloud-native platforms.
Migration plan
Users directed to Microsoft Teams for seamless transition
In a recent blog post, Microsoft confirmed that all your existing chats as well as contacts on Skype will be accessible through Microsoft Teams with the same login credentials.
This is part of the company's broader strategy to streamline its communication offerings and focus on Teams as its primary communication platform.
Service status
Skype Credit purchases halted, subscription services continue
Microsoft has halted new purchases of Skype Credit and plans. However, existing subscribers can continue using their services until the end of their billing cycles.
The company also confirmed that Skype Numbers will remain active until expiry and can be ported to other carriers.
Even after the shutdown, users will still be able to receive calls on these numbers via Teams.
Strategic focus
Microsoft's strategic shift toward Teams
The decision to retire Skype comes as part of Microsoft's continued transition toward Teams, which is more integrated with Microsoft 365 and addresses modern collaboration requirements.
"In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub," the company explained in its blog post.
Timeline of events
Skype's journey over the years
Launched in 2003, Skype quickly rose to prominence by offering free voice calls over the internet, attracting 50 million users by 2005.
That same year, eBay acquired the platform for $2.6 billion but struggled to integrate it effectively into its ecosystem.
In 2009, a consortium led by Silver Lake, along with Andreessen Horowitz, took control of Skype.
Eventually, in 2011, Microsoft acquired the company for $8.5 billion, outbidding major tech rivals including Google and Meta.
Process
How to get started with Teams
Switching to Microsoft Teams is easy and doesn't stop you from using Skype during the transition. Here's how to begin:
Download Teams from the official Microsoft Teams website.
Sign in using your Skype login credentials.
Your Skype chats and contacts will be ready to use in Teams, so you can start right away.