Why Mozilla wants Meta to close its AI Discover feed
What's the story
Mozilla is urging Meta to shut down its AI-powered "Discover" feed, claiming it's quietly turning private AI chats into public posts without users fully consenting.
The AI Discover feed is available within Meta AI app. It allows users to share and explore how others are using the AI chatbot.
The call comes as many users remain unaware of the fact that their private conversations are being turned into public content by Meta.
Privacy concerns
Here's what the Mozilla community wants Meta to do
The Mozilla community is demanding immediate action from Meta, including shutting down the controversial feed until proper privacy protections are established.
It has also asked Meta to make all AI interactions private by default.
They want there to be no public sharing option unless users explicitly consent to it after being fully informed.
The community also wants transparency from Meta about how many users have unknowingly shared their private information through this feature.
User control
Opt-out system for all platforms
Along with the earlier demands, Mozilla also wants Meta to create a universal, easy-to-use opt-out system for all its platforms.
This would prevent user data from being used for AI training without their consent.
The community also wants Meta to notify all users whose conversations might have been made public and give them an option to delete their content permanently.
Privacy invasion
Users have a right to know when they're speaking publicly
The Mozilla community has accused Meta of blurring the line between private and public conversations, compromising user privacy in the process.
They stressed that users have a right to know when they're speaking in public, especially when they think they're speaking privately.
The community has urged people who agree with their stance to add their names to the demand for shutting down Meta's invasive AI feed.