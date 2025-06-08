#WWDC2025: Apple to unveil iOS 26 with 'Liquid Glass' redesign
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to unveil its next-generation operating systems, including iOS 26 for iPhone, at the WWDC keynote tomorrow.
The highlight of this update will be a major visual redesign, which will also be applied across all other Apple platforms.
This means macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS will also get the same look and feel as the new iPhone software.
Design details
'Liquid glass' UI elements across standard controls
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new design will feature "Liquid Glass" UI elements, which means translucent-glass-like materials and visual effects such as specular highlights.
These reflective and glassy materials will be seen across all standard iPhone UI controls, including buttons, toolbars, and tab bars.
There are also hints of a redesign for home screen app icons with a rounder shape and shiny reflective highlight borders.
Cross-platform integration
Overall UI layouts and navigation will remain unchanged
The introduction of "Liquid Glass" UI elements and updated icon sets will bring more consistency to the Apple software experience across all devices.
However, it's important to note that overall UI layouts, navigation, and interactions will still be tailored for each specific form factor.
The glassy themes are also likely to complement upcoming iPhone hardware redesigns, such as the rumored 2027 model with an all-screen design and minimal screen bezel.