The attack underscores the growing threat to mobile devices and apps, which are critical vulnerabilities in US cyber defenses.

Foreign groups linked to China's military and intelligence have increasingly exploited these weaknesses.

Experts warn that such security failures could expose sensitive data and compromise American interests.

"The world is in a mobile security crisis right now," Rocky Cole, former cybersecurity expert at the National Security Agency (NSA) and Google, now COO at iVerify, said.