Trump claims to mediate Cambodia-Thailand conflict, compares it to India-Pakistan

United States President Donald Trump has claimed involvement in efforts to broker a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand . The two Southeast Asian nations have been engaged in intense fighting along their border. The conflict has led to the evacuation of thousands of families on both sides. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed Trump's intervention and said his foreign minister would coordinate with the US Secretary of State.

Conflict comparison 'Hope for a peaceful resolution' In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump compared the Cambodia-Thailand conflict to the India-Pakistan dispute. He wrote, "Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand... We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries." He stressed that no trade deals would be made if hostilities continued and hoped for a peaceful resolution like in India-Pakistan.

Remarks What Trump said On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, "The call with Thailand is being made momentarily. The call with Cambodia has ended, but expect to call back regarding War stoppage and Ceasefire based on what Thailand has to say. I am trying to simplify a complex situation!" He added, "Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt."

Global appeal UN chief urges for immediate ceasefire United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also expressed concern over the Cambodia-Thailand border clashes. "I am deeply concerned about the recent armed clashes at the border between Cambodia and Thailand," he said. He added, "I urge both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue. I remain available to assist in efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute."

Weapon controversy Tensions over ancient temple sites Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand escalated over ancient temple sites before spreading across the rural border region. Both sides have exchanged rocket and artillery fire, with allegations of using internationally banned cluster munitions. While Thailand initially denied these allegations, a Thai military spokesperson later said such weapons could be used "when necessary." Human Rights Watch condemned their use in civilian-populated areas.