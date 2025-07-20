Government agrees to discuss 'Operation Sindoor' in Parliament

The central government has agreed to the opposition's demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. The session, which starts on July 21 and ends on August 21, will see a debate over this issue. The decision comes after an all-party meeting where Union Minister Kiren Rijiju assured that the government is ready to discuss important matters like "Operation Sindoor."

Agenda overview Opposition identifies 8 key issues for Monsoon Session The opposition bloc, India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), has identified eight key issues for the Monsoon Session. These include the Pahalgam terror attack, "Operation Sindoor," US President Donald Trump's ceasefire announcement, India's foreign policy, and the Election Commission's revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. The virtual meeting was attended by leaders from various parties, including Congress's Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress's Abhishek Banerjee, among others.

Debate preparation Rijiju emphasized the need for a constructive debate Rijiju emphasized the need for a constructive debate and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always attends Parliament for important discussions. He also said that the government is ready to introduce 17 bills during this session and will answer all questions raised during debates. The all-party meeting had representatives from 51 political parties, with 54 members present.