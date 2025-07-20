'Our coming together brings happiness to many communities': Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has spoken about the recent political developments in Maharashtra, especially the reunion with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray . In an interview with Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, he said their coming together after two decades has brought happiness to many communities. "Even our Muslim brothers were happy, openly expressing it. Gujarati and Hindi-speaking citizens said, 'Achcha kiya aapne (You did well),'" he said.

Political focus 'This is very big' When asked if their unity would lead to political coordination, Uddhav said, "We have come together after 20 years. This is not even a little—this is very big." He stressed that their appearance together was more important than their speech today. However, he clarified that politics wasn't the immediate priority and emphasized his commitment to the Marathi language and people.

MVA dynamics Discussions on local elections and MVA alliance On the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and local elections, Uddhav said discussions were ongoing. He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's handling of national security after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He called it a "failure of the government" and questioned how such an attack could happen despite assurances that Kashmir was safe.

Trade critique Thackeray criticizes Modi's government for prioritizing trade Uddhav also slammed what he called the politicization of military operations, alleging international pressure from US President Donald Trump forced a retreat in "Operation Sindoor." He accused the government of prioritizing trade over national security. Speaking about Hindi imposition in Maharashtra, Uddhav reiterated the state's Marathi identity and slammed the BJP's attempts to impose Hindi. He recalled Balasaheb Thackeray's promotion of multilingualism without linguistic domination.