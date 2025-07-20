Siddaramaiah loses cool on stage, dismisses mention of Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently lost his cool on stage at a Congress event in Mysuru district. The incident occurred during the Sadhana Samavesha, where the achievements of the Congress government were showcased and new projects announced. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also present but left for Bengaluru, citing an emergency after addressing the event.

Tense exchange What happened on stage When Siddaramaiah took the stage, he didn't mention Shivakumar while introducing dignitaries. A Congress leader suggested mentioning Shivakumar, which irked Siddaramaiah. He snapped back, "DK Shivakumar is not here, right? Please go sit down. What kind of lawyer are you?" He added that protocol dictates inviting those present at the event, not those who have left for other commitments.

Leadership clarity Incident reflects ongoing tension over CM's post The incident highlighted the ongoing tension over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka. The Congress high command has made it clear that there are no plans to change the state's Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has dismissed rumors of his exit, while Shivakumar has publicly pledged support to him. However, tensions between them have been evident at public events.