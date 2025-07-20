Siddaramaiah loses cool on stage, dismisses mention of Shivakumar
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently lost his cool on stage at a Congress event in Mysuru district. The incident occurred during the Sadhana Samavesha, where the achievements of the Congress government were showcased and new projects announced. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also present but left for Bengaluru, citing an emergency after addressing the event.
Tense exchange
What happened on stage
When Siddaramaiah took the stage, he didn't mention Shivakumar while introducing dignitaries. A Congress leader suggested mentioning Shivakumar, which irked Siddaramaiah. He snapped back, "DK Shivakumar is not here, right? Please go sit down. What kind of lawyer are you?" He added that protocol dictates inviting those present at the event, not those who have left for other commitments.
Leadership clarity
Incident reflects ongoing tension over CM's post
The incident highlighted the ongoing tension over the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka. The Congress high command has made it clear that there are no plans to change the state's Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has dismissed rumors of his exit, while Shivakumar has publicly pledged support to him. However, tensions between them have been evident at public events.
Election aftermath
Unrest dates back to 2023 elections
The unrest dates back to the 2023 elections, where Congress won a landslide victory. At that time, Shivakumar was seen as a strong candidate for the Chief Minister's post due to his role in the party's win. Eventually, he was convinced by Congress leadership to take up Deputy Chief Minister and state party chief positions. There were reports of a rotational chief ministership agreement, but this was never confirmed.