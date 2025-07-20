'National security should transcend politics': Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has emphasized the need for political parties to work together for national security. Speaking at a recent event in Kochi, he said that the nation should come before any political party. "Which is your first loyalty? To my mind, the nation comes first," Tharoor said at the Peace, Harmony and National Development event.

Political stance Tharoor on criticism for supporting Modi Tharoor also spoke about the criticism he has faced for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on matters of national defense and "Operation Sindoor." But I will stand my ground, because I believe this is the right thing for the country," he said. "A lot of people have been very critical of me because of the stand I have taken, supporting our armed forces and our government," Tharoor said.

National priority 'Nation first philosophy has always guided me' Tharoor said that his "nation first" philosophy has always guided him. "I came back to India only to serve the nation in whatever way I can, through and outside politics," he said. The Congress leader also addressed rumors of internal party tensions after he was appointed to lead an all-party delegation on Operation Sindoor. "While I have been steering clear of such political discussions in public, I felt a student deserved a response," Tharoor said.